Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$16,695
-
Invoice$15,610
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG32 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)177.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2895 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size