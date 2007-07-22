2007 Hyundai Elantra

2007 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto SE SULEV
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $16,695
  • Invoice
    $15,610

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    32 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    177.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2895 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size