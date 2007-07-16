Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,695
Invoice$23,716
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.1 in
Length,Overall (in)188.0 in
Height,Overall (in)54.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3540 lbs, 3356 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.0
Spare Tire SizeT185/60R17
EPA ClassificationSubcompact