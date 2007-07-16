2007 Ford Mustang

2007 Ford Mustang 2dr Cpe GT Deluxe
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,695
  • Invoice
    $23,716

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3540 lbs, 3356 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    T185/60R17
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact