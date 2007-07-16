2007 Ford Fusion

2007 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn V6 SEL FWD
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,170
  • Invoice
    $20,408

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3354 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.5
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Sedan