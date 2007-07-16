Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,170
Invoice$20,408
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.4 in
Length,Overall (in)190.2 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3354 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.5
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Sedan