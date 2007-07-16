Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,935
Invoice$21,096
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.4 in
Length,Overall (in)190.2 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3208 lbs, 3151 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.5
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Sedan