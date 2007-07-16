2007 Ford Fusion

2007 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn V6 SE AWD
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,935
  • Invoice
    $21,096

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3208 lbs, 3151 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.5
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Sedan