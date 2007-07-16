2007 Ford Five Hundred

2007 Ford Five Hundred 4dr Sdn SEL AWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,885
  • Invoice
    $22,947

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3814 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large