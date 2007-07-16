Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,885
-
Invoice$22,947
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)200.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)60.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3814 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.0
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationLarge