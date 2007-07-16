2007 Ford Explorer

2007 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr V6 Limited
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $34,070
  • Invoice
    $32,034

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Changer, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.8 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/65R18