Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$34,070
-
Invoice$32,034
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Changer, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)72.8 in
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP235/65R18