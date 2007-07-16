Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,070
Invoice$27,369
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Rear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.2 in
Length,Overall (in)185.7 in
Height,Overall (in)68.9 in, 67.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4082 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicles