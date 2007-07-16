2007 Ford Edge

2007 Ford Edge FWD 4dr SEL PLUS
  • MSRP
    $29,070
  • Invoice
    $27,369

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.9 in, 67.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4082 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicles