2007 Chevrolet Equinox

2007 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LS
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,750
  • Invoice
    $22,135

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3776 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.0
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle