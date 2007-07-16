Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,750
Invoice$22,135
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.5 in
Length,Overall (in)188.8 in
Height,Overall (in)69.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3776 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.0
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle