Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,900
-
Invoice$21,985
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3305 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire Size225/45HR17, P215/55HR16
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size