Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$18,255
-
Invoice$17,180
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine5 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsWheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)98.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)161.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)59.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2965 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP205/55HR16
-
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact