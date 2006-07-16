Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,399
-
Invoice$20,543
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive, Two Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Changer, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)176.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3505 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.4
-
Spare Tire SizeP225/70R16
-
EPA ClassificationSport Utility