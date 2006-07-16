2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr Auto 2WD Xsport
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,399
  • Invoice
    $20,543

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive, Two Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Changer, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3505 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    P225/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    Sport Utility