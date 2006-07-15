Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$77,100
Invoice$67,326
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineFlat 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)92.5 in
Length,Overall (in)175.6 in
Height,Overall (in)51.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3285 lbs, 3197 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
EPA ClassificationMini-Compact