2006 Porsche 911

2006 Porsche 911 2dr Cpe Carrera 4
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $77,100
  • Invoice
    $67,326

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    92.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    51.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3285 lbs, 3197 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • EPA Classification
    Mini-Compact