Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,750
-
Invoice$25,954
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioPremium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)74.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4402 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/65R17
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility