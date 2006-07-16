2006 Nissan Xterra

2006 Nissan Xterra 4dr SE V6 Auto 4WD
  • MSRP
    $27,750
  • Invoice
    $25,954

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    74.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4402 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/65R17
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility