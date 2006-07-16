2006 Mitsubishi Montero

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $36,159
  • Invoice
    $34,061

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    74.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4718 lbs, 4787 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/65R17
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility