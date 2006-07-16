Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$36,159
-
Invoice$34,061
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)190.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)74.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4718 lbs, 4787 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.8
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/65R17
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility