2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse 3dr Cpe GS 2.4L Sportronic Auto
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $20,299
  • Invoice
    $19,196

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3358 lbs, 3307 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.7
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/70D16
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact