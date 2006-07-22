Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$20,299
-
Invoice$19,196
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)179.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)53.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3358 lbs, 3307 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.7
-
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D16
-
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact