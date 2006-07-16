Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,200
-
Invoice$21,703
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechLuggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)174.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3319 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.5
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicles