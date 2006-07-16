2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr Overland 4WD
  • MSRP
    $42,680
  • Invoice
    $38,800

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, CD Changer, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Navigation System, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Adjustable Pedals, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4782 lbs

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/65R17, P245/65R17
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicles