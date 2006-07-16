Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$42,680
-
Invoice$38,800
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG16 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, CD Changer, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
-
TechCruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Navigation System, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesAdjustable Pedals, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)186.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4782 lbs
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP235/65R17, P245/65R17
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicles