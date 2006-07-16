Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$74,830
-
Invoice$68,096
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Changer, Cassette, CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Emergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)51.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3980 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMini-Compact