2006 Jaguar XK8

2006 Jaguar 2dr Conv XK8
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $74,830
  • Invoice
    $68,096

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, Cassette, CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Emergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    51.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3980 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mini-Compact