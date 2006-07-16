2006 Honda Civic Hybrid

2006 Honda Civic Hybrid CVT
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,150
  • Invoice
    $20,250

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    50 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2875 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact