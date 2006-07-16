Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,150
Invoice$20,250
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG50 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)176.7 in
Height,Overall (in)56.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2875 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact