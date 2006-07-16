Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,990
Invoice$27,894
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG29 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Traction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.9 in
Length,Overall (in)191.1 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3589 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.1
-
EPA ClassificationMidsize