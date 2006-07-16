2006 Honda Accord Hybrid

2006 Honda Accord Hybrid AT
  • MSRP
    $30,990
  • Invoice
    $27,894

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3589 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.1
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize