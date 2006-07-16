2006 Honda Accord Cpe

2006 Honda Accord Cpe EX-L AT
  • MSRP
    $25,050
  • Invoice
    $22,556

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Emergency Trunk Release, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3155 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize