Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,050
-
Invoice$22,556
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG29 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesEmergency Trunk Release, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)187.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3155 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.1
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMidsize