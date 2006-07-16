2006 GMC Yukon

2006 GMC Yukon 4dr 1500 4WD SLE
  • MSRP
    $39,805
  • Invoice
    $35,227

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Telematics, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    116.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    76.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R17, P265/70R16