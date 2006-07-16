Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$39,805
-
Invoice$35,227
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG16 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechTelematics, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Traction Control, Stability Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)116.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)76.5 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R17, P265/70R16