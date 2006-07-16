Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,080
Invoice$24,385
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
TechFront Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.0 in
Height,Overall (in)71.9 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22
Spare Tire SizeP/235/75R16