2006 GMC Envoy

2006 GMC Envoy 4dr 2WD SLE
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,080
  • Invoice
    $24,385

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    71.9 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22
  • Spare Tire Size
    P/235/75R16