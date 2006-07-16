Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,710
Invoice$19,954
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, CD Changer
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.4 in
Length,Overall (in)190.2 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3354 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.5
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Sedan