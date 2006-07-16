2006 Ford Fusion

2006 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn V6 SEL
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,710
  • Invoice
    $19,954

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3354 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.5
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Sedan