Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,080
Invoice$22,172
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.9 in
Length,Overall (in)200.7 in
Height,Overall (in)61.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3814 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.0
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationLarge Sedan