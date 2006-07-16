2006 Ford Five Hundred

2006 Ford Five Hundred 4dr Sdn SE AWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,080
  • Invoice
    $22,172

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    61.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3814 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Sedan