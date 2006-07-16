2006 Ford Econoline Wagon

2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Ext XLT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,665
  • Invoice
    $28,124

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    138.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    84.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    35
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT245/75R16E