Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,665
Invoice$28,124
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
Seats3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)138.0 in
Height,Overall (in)84.6 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)35
Spare Tire SizeLT245/75R16E