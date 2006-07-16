2006 Ford Econoline Cargo Van

2006 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-150 Recreational
  • MSRP
    $25,455
  • Invoice
    $22,721

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    138.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    81.2 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    35.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/70R16