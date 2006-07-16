Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,455
Invoice$22,721
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet
Safety
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsPower Windows
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)138.0 in
Height,Overall (in)81.2 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)35.0
Spare Tire SizeP235/70R16