2006 Chevrolet Uplander Cargo Van

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,150
  • Invoice
    $19,775

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    121.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    204.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4470 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    25
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans