Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,150
Invoice$19,775
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)121.1 in
Length,Overall (in)204.3 in
Height,Overall (in)72.0 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4470 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)25
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Minivans