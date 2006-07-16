Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$46,870
-
Invoice$43,280
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleWagons
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player, CD Changer
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechPower Outlet, Cargo Shade, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Bluetooth Connection, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Traction Control
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)194.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4167 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeP245/40YR18, P245/40HR18, P245/45HR17
-
EPA ClassificationMidsize Station Wagon