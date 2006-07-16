Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$40,820
-
Invoice$37,572
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioPremium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechPower Outlet, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Bluetooth Connection, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Emergency Trunk Release, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)193.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3836 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeP245/45HR17, P245/40YR18, P245/40HR18, P225/55R16
-
EPA ClassificationMidsize