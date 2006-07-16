2006 Audi A6

2006 Audi A6 4dr Sdn 3.2L FrontTrak Auto
  • MSRP
    $40,820
  • Invoice
    $37,572

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Power Outlet, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Bluetooth Connection, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Emergency Trunk Release, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    193.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3836 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P245/45HR17, P245/40YR18, P245/40HR18, P225/55R16
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize