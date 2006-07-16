2006 Audi TT

2006 Audi 2dr Cpe quattro D.S. Auto SE
  • MSRP
    $43,539
  • Invoice
    $40,234

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    159.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3428 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.3
  • EPA Classification
    Mini-Compact