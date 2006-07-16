Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$43,539
Invoice$40,234
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechHID headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)95.6 in
Length,Overall (in)159.1 in
Height,Overall (in)53.0 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3428 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.3
EPA ClassificationMini-Compact