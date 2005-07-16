2005 Volkswagen Golf

2005 Volkswagen Golf 4dr HB GL Auto
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $16,905
  • Invoice
    $15,873

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    164.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2910 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P195/65HR15
  • EPA Classification
    Compact