Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$16,905
-
Invoice$15,873
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)98.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)164.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2910 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP195/65HR15
-
EPA ClassificationCompact