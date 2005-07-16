2005 Toyota RAV4

2005 Toyota RAV4 4dr Manual
  • MSRP
    $19,050
  • Invoice
    $17,641

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    167.5 in, 166.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2897 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.7
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/60R16, P215/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    Sport Utility Vehicle