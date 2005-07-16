Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$19,050
-
Invoice$17,641
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)98.0 in
-
Length,Overall (in)167.5 in, 166.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2897 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.7
-
Spare Tire SizeP235/60R16, P215/70R16
-
EPA ClassificationSport Utility Vehicle