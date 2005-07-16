Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$15,149
-
Invoice$14,391
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG28 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioPremium Sound System, CD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)97.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)171.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)60.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2676 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact