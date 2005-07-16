2005 Nissan Titan

2005 Nissan Titan XE Crew Cab 4WD FFV
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,000
  • Invoice
    $26,214

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    139.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    76.7 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    28
  • Spare Tire Size
    P285/70R17, P245/75R17