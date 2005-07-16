Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$29,000
-
Invoice$26,214
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG16 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)139.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)76.7 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28
-
Spare Tire SizeP285/70R17, P245/75R17