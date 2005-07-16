2005 Nissan Titan

2005 Nissan Titan LE Crew Cab 2WD FFV
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,350
  • Invoice
    $29,242

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Pickup Box
    Bed Liner

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Adjustable Pedals
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    139.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    75.1 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    28
  • Spare Tire Size
    P285/70R17, P265/70R18