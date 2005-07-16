Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$32,350
-
Invoice$29,242
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG16 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
-
Pickup BoxBed Liner
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Adjustable Pedals
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)139.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)75.1 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28
-
Spare Tire SizeP285/70R17, P265/70R18