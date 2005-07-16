Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,655
Invoice$29,623
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Rear Seat Audio Controls, CD Player, CD Changer
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechLuggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)120.8 in
Length,Overall (in)201.5 in
Height,Overall (in)68.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4340 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.0
Spare Tire SizeT145/90R16
EPA Classification2WD Minivans