2005 Mercury Monterey

2005 Mercury Monterey 4dr Luxury
  • MSRP
    $32,655
  • Invoice
    $29,623

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Rear Seat Audio Controls, CD Player, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    120.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4340 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    T145/90R16
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans