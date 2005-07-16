2005 Mazda RX-8

2005 Mazda RX-8 4dr Cpe Shinka Special Edition Auto
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,700
  • Invoice
    $29,295

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Rotary engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Traction Control, Stability Control, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    52.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3053 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-compact