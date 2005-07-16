Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,700
Invoice$29,295
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineRotary engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesHeadlights-Auto-Leveling, Traction Control, Stability Control, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.4 in
Length,Overall (in)174.3 in
Height,Overall (in)52.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3053 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
-
EPA ClassificationSub-compact