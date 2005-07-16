2005 Mazda RX-8

2005 Mazda RX-8 4dr Cpe Auto
Pricing

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,375
  • Invoice
    $23,460

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Rotary engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    52.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3053 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-compact