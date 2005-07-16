Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,375
Invoice$23,460
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineRotary engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesEmergency Trunk Release
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.4 in
Length,Overall (in)174.3 in
Height,Overall (in)52.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3053 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
EPA ClassificationSub-compact