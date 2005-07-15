Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,365
-
Invoice$25,855
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
-
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)167.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.9 in, 72.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3781 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicles