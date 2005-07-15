2005 Jeep Wrangler

2005 Jeep Wrangler 2dr Rubicon LWB
  • MSRP
    $28,365
  • Invoice
    $25,855

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    167.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.9 in, 72.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3781 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicles