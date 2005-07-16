Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$19,999
Invoice$18,321
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats, Cloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)99.6 in
Length,Overall (in)173.0 in
Height,Overall (in)52.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3023 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire Size125/70R16
EPA ClassificationSubcompact