2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
Pricing
-
MSRP
$30,785
-
Invoice
$27,591
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
17 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety Features
Child Safety Locks,
Tow Hooks
-
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Rear A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
125.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
70.5 in
Other Details