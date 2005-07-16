2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac 4dr 126" WB 4WD XLT Premium
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,785
  • Invoice
    $27,591

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    125.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P255/70R16