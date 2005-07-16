2005 Ford Explorer

2005 Ford Explorer 4dr 114" WB 4.0L Limited 4WD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,240
  • Invoice
    $33,366

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    71.4 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P245/65R17