Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$37,240
-
Invoice$33,366
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechFront Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)71.4 in
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP245/65R17