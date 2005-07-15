2005 Chrysler Sebring Cpe

2005 Chrysler Sebring Cpe 2dr Limited
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,630
  • Invoice
    $22,772

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3264 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact