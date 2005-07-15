Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,630
Invoice$22,772
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
Length,Overall (in)191.9 in
Height,Overall (in)53.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3264 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact