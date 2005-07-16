Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$39,000
-
Invoice$35,670
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory
-
TechRemote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps, Engine Immobilizer, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsSeat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)107.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)176.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3627 lbs, 3560 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.6
-
EPA ClassificationMini-Compact