2005 BMW 3 Series

2005 BMW 3 Series 325Ci 2dr Convertible
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $39,000
  • Invoice
    $35,670

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps, Engine Immobilizer, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3627 lbs, 3560 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.6
  • EPA Classification
    Mini-Compact