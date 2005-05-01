2005 Audi A4

2005 Audi A4 2005 Wgn SE 1.8T Avant quattro Auto
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,350
  • Invoice
    $28,219

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3660 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/45R17, P235/45YR17, 225/40YR18, P215/55HR16
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wgn