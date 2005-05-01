Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,350
-
Invoice$28,219
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, Premium Sound System
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCargo Shade, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)179.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3660 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.6
-
Spare Tire SizeP235/45R17, P235/45YR17, 225/40YR18, P215/55HR16
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wgn