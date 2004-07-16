Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,335
-
Invoice$19,550
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleWagons
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Cassette, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)99.0 in
-
Length,Overall (in)173.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3133 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP195/65HR15
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wgn