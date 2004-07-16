2004 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon

2004 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon 4dr Wgn GLS Auto
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,335
  • Invoice
    $19,550

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Cassette, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    99.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    173.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3133 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P195/65HR15
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wgn