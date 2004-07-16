Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$16,455
-
Invoice$15,457
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Cassette
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)98.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)164.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2826 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP195/65HR15
-
EPA ClassificationCompact