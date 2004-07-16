Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,235
Invoice$20,010
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, Cassette, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.4 in
Length,Overall (in)170.5 in
Height,Overall (in)51.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2500 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D16
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact