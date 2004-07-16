2004 Subaru Legacy Wagon

2004 Subaru Legacy Wagon 5dr Outback H6 VDC
  • MSRP
    $32,620
  • Invoice
    $29,554

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons
  • Roof
    Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Telematics, Cruise Control, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3735 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    145/80R16
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Station Wagon