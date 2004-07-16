Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,620
Invoice$29,554
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineFlat 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleWagons
RoofDual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechCargo Shade, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Telematics, Cruise Control, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)187.4 in
Height,Overall (in)63.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3735 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
Spare Tire Size145/80R16
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Station Wagon